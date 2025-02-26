In an age where conflicts dominate global headlines and truth is often the first casualty of war, the future of journalism depends not only on technological advancements but also on the safety of those risking their lives to report from the frontlines, according to media industry leaders at the ongoing Web Summit Qatar 2025.

Artificial intelligence, real-time data analytics, and immersive storytelling are transforming the way stories are told—yet, who controls these tools remains a crucial question.

Should technologies that shape news be monopolised by the powerful, who can manipulate narratives and obscure reality? Or should they be wielded by those committed to amplify the voice of the voiceless, bringing untold stories to light?

These pressing issues were among the key topics discussed by the leaders from TRT World, Al Jazeera, and Kyiv Post — media organisations that are at the forefront of reporting on conflicts in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war — on February 25 at a session titled “Journalism in the age of conflict.”

“One of the biggest challenges right now is the safety of journalists,” emphasised Mevlut Selman Tecim, director of TRT World, highlighting the growing threats faced by media professionals, especially in conflict zones.

“Since October 7, 2023, more than 169 journalists have been killed by Israel. The war in Ukraine has also taken the lives of many journalists. If there are no journalists on the ground, there is no storytelling, no truth. That is the biggest challenge to journalism today,” he warned.

Unwanted witnesses to war crimes

Salah Negm, director of news at Al Jazeera Media Network, echoed these concerns. “In the past decade, the risks have changed. Journalists are now unwanted witnesses to crimes of war and humanity,” he said.

“Previously, there were boundaries dictated by international law, but today, all sides of conflicts ignore them. Journalists are not just collateral damage; they are targeted. And those responsible act with impunity,” he noted.

Citing the high-profile cases of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh – who was killed by a sniper despite clearly identifying as press — and Gaza correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh — whose family was targeted and killed in an Israeli air raid — he called for accountability for “war crimes” against journalists.

Tecim too emphasised the urgent need to protect journalists and reduce risks in conflict zones. "I agree with Salah that governments, militaries, and even proxy groups must stop targeting journalists—this is a crime and a serious consequence of war," he said.

“Media organisations need to unite and raise their voices louder in response to these attacks.”

Tecim also advocated the use of technology in enhancing journalist safety. “Since we are at a tech summit, it's important to explore ways to minimise risks on the ground using new technological advancements, including unmanned tools.”

“However, we must ensure these tools are not controlled by those seeking to hide the truth or manipulate narratives,” he said.

Tecim revealed that TRT World has faced restrictions from big tech companies, with five to six videos removed each month despite not violating any platform rules, highlighting the growing control of information by major tech companies.

He pointed out that 80 percent of online videos are managed by these corporations, while public and independent media account for only 10 percent. "This raises serious questions about how democratic access to information really is," he added.

Giving voice to the voiceless

A key moment in the discussion came when Tecim posed a rhetorical question: "Who decides which conflicts matter?" He argued that media coverage is often dictated by political and financial interests rather than the scale of human suffering.