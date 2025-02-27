A new mysterious and deadly illness is rapidly spreading across the northwestern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Since January 21, health officials have reported 419 cases and 53 deaths. The illness is especially alarming because in most cases, death occurs within just 48 hours of the first symptoms.

“The outbreaks, which have seen cases rise rapidly within days, pose a significant public health threat. The exact cause remains unknown,” Tarik Jašarević, spokesman for the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The villages have limited surveillance capacity and health infrastructure, he added.

"We are looking into whether it is another infection or whether it is some toxic agent. We have to see what can be done and at what point WHO can support," Jašarević said.

The mystery illness, according to the WHO, is a significant public health threat with a fatality rate of 12.3 percent.

Here is what we know so far:

Deadly symptoms

According to the WHO, the outbreak was traced to Boloko village in the Équateur province, where three children, under the age of five, died two days after eating a bat carcass.

Patients have experienced symptoms including severe bleeding from the nose, vomiting blood, fever, chills, headache, body aches, sweating, neck stiffness, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

The second outbreak of the unknown disease began in the Bomate village, also in the Equateur province, on February 9.

The WHO said no links have been established between the two clusters of cases.

It has also ruled out known hemorrhagic fevers such as Ebola and Marburg, after conducting a lab test.

“⁠Reports of this mysterious illness trace back several weeks and were linked to the recent Ebola alert but since it has been tested negative for both Ebola and Marburg, further investigation is needed," Dr Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Texas, tells TRT Word.

She said it was crucial not to jump to conclusions.

“Just months ago, an undiagnosed illness in the DRC was speculated to be ‘Disease X’ but was later identified as severe malaria in malnourished patients. Accurate, up-to-date information is essential as the situation continues to develop."