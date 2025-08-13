At least 20 irregular asylum seekers died after a boat overturned in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, with many more still missing, the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

"Deep anguish for the umpteenth shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa, where UNHCR is now assisting the survivors. It looks to be 20 bodies found and as many missing," wrote the agency's spokesperson, Filippo Ungaro, on social media.

Italian news agency Radio Radicale said the boat had been carrying 97 people when it shipwrecked 14 miles southwest of Lampedusa.

Details remained sketchy but Save the Children Italy said that a baby girl, aged one-and-a-half, appeared to be lost in the shipwreck.

RaiRadio1 reported between 12 and 17 irregular refugees missing, and said that 60 survivors had been transported to safety on the island.