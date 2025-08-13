WORLD
2 min read
At least 20 dead, dozens missing as boat capsizes off Italy's Lampedusa: UN
The UN refugee agency says dozens remain missing after a migrant boat carrying 97 people overturned off Lampedusa, with a one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl feared lost in the shipwreck.
At least 20 dead, dozens missing as boat capsizes off Italy's Lampedusa: UN
The boat was spotted from the air by a plane from Italy's financial police, local media said. / Photo: AP
August 13, 2025

At least 20 irregular asylum seekers died after a boat overturned in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, with many more still missing, the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

"Deep anguish for the umpteenth shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa, where UNHCR is now assisting the survivors. It looks to be 20 bodies found and as many missing," wrote the agency's spokesperson, Filippo Ungaro, on social media.

Italian news agency Radio Radicale said the boat had been carrying 97 people when it shipwrecked 14 miles southwest of Lampedusa.

Details remained sketchy but Save the Children Italy said that a baby girl, aged one-and-a-half, appeared to be lost in the shipwreck.

RaiRadio1 reported between 12 and 17 irregular refugees missing, and said that 60 survivors had been transported to safety on the island.

Recommended

The boat, which had already overturned, was spotted from the air by a plane from Italy's financial police, it said.

People heading to Italy from North Africa often cross in leaky or overcrowded boats via the central Mediterranean route, one of the world's deadliest, and arrive in Lampedusa.

The UNHCR said on Wednesday there have been 675 deaths on the central Mediterranean route so far this year.

As of Wednesday, 38,263 irregular refugees have arrived on Italy's shores this year, according to the Interior Ministry.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches