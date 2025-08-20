US President Donald Trump has sparked uproar over his targeting of top American museums for their focus on subjects including "how bad slavery was"— his latest attack on cultural institutions in a country that fought a civil war over the issue.

"The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of 'WOKE'," Trump wrote in the Truth Social post on Tuesday, using his shorthand for leftist social justice movements.

"The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future," Trump added.

He was referring to the Smithsonian Institution, an independent organisation that operates 17 museums, galleries and a zoo located across the country — principally centered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C — which receives public funding, and which he has previously accused of espousing a "corrosive ideology."

"Now museums are being targeted because they speak too openly about the horrors of slavery," wrote prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump on X in response to Trump's post.

"If telling the truth about slavery makes a museum 'too woke,' then the problem isn't the history, it's the people who want to erase it," he continued.

Trump also suggested he will pressure the Smithsonian Institution to accept his demands, just like he did with colleges and universities by threatening to cut federal funding.

"I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made," Trump said.

'He's cool with the Holocaust Museum'

The translatlantic slave trade from Africa to the Americas spanned three centuries, and has been referred to as the United States' "original sin."

From roughly 1526 to 1867, the slave trade saw approximately 10.7 million of 12.5 million captured Africans arrive in the Americas.

The transatlantic slave trade likely incurred the greatest loss of human life among all long-distance global migrations, with over two million Africans dying during the journey to the Americas, known as the Middle Passage.

The country's South fought to maintain slavery in the 1861-1865 Civil War, but lost.

Since then African Americans have fought for their civil rights, including in the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, which forced a new national reckoning on the darker parts of US history.