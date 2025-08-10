A 6.1-magnitude quake struck Sindirgi in western Türkiye on Sunday, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) has reported.

The quake was felt across several cities in the west of the country, including Istanbul and the tourist hotspot of Izmir. No deaths were reported.

About 10 buildings collapsed in Sindirgi, the epicentre of the earthquake, including a three-storey building in the city centre, Mayor Serkan Sak announced on Turkish local media.

"Six people lived in this three-storey building. Four were rescued from the rubble," he said, adding that efforts to extract the other two were underway.

"Buildings and mosques were destroyed, but we have no reports of loss of life," he added.