The Trump administration has pushed a new rule that would limit how long international students, cultural exchange visitors and foreign journalists can remain in the United States.

The proposal, published on Thursday in the Federal Register, would end the long-standing practice of granting F visas for students, J visas for exchange visitors, and I visas for foreign media members for the "duration of status."

That system allowed holders to stay for the length of their programme or assignment as long as they complied with visa conditions.

Instead, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) wants to introduce fixed periods.

Under the draft rule, student and exchange visitor visas would be capped at four years.

Foreign journalists would be restricted to 240 days, or just 90 days in the case of Chinese nationals.

Currently, visas remain valid as long as holders follow their terms without the need to apply for renewals.

‘Visa abuse’

The proposed change will force visa holders to request extensions if they need more time to complete their studies or assignments.