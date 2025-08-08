Pakistan has suspended cell phone data services for three weeks in the southwestern province of Balochistan in a bid to block communications among terrorists behind a surge in recent attacks, an official and the government said.

"The service has been suspended because they (separatists) use it for coordination and sharing information," Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the provincial government, said on Friday.

In an order on Wednesday, the government said the services would be suspended until the end of the month because of the law and order situation in the province.

Officials said there are 8.5 million cell phone subscribers in Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province by area, which borders Afghanistan and Iran. But it is thinly populated, with just 15 million from a national population of 240 million.

Separatists demanding a bigger share of profits from the resources of the province have stepped up attacks in recent months, particularly on Pakistan's military, which has launched an intelligence-based operation against them.

The news follows Pakistan's ban on road travel to Iran late last month, citing security threats.

Decades-long insurgency