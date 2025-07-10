Prosecutors raided South Korea's Defence Ministry and the presidential National Security Office (NSO) on Thursday as part of an investigation into the death of a Marine in 2023 during a rescue operation, local media reported.

Special Prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon's team conducted the raids amid allegations that top military officials and the presidential office intervened in an initial probe into the death of Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun, who was swept away in a swollen stream during a search for torrential rain victims in July 2023, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The team is investigating the alleged interference of former President Yoon Suk-yeol in the investigation into Chae's death.