US Judge Frank Caprio, dubbed the "world's nicest judge", has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 88.

An Instagram post on his account confirmed his death on Wednesday, stating that the judge died after a " long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer."

"Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humour, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him," the post said.

"He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend."

Just one day before his death, he posted on Instagram asking his followers to keep him in their prayers as he battled cancer.

"As I continue this difficult battle, your prayers will lift my spirit," Caprio said in his post.

"Unfortunately, I've had a setback, and I'm back at the hospital," he said, referring to the recurrence of cancer.

"I ask you again, if it's not too much, that you can remember me in your prayers. I'm a great believer in the power of prayers."