US Judge Frank Caprio, dubbed the "world's nicest judge", has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 88.
An Instagram post on his account confirmed his death on Wednesday, stating that the judge died after a " long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer."
"Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humour, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him," the post said.
"He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend."
Just one day before his death, he posted on Instagram asking his followers to keep him in their prayers as he battled cancer.
"As I continue this difficult battle, your prayers will lift my spirit," Caprio said in his post.
"Unfortunately, I've had a setback, and I'm back at the hospital," he said, referring to the recurrence of cancer.
"I ask you again, if it's not too much, that you can remember me in your prayers. I'm a great believer in the power of prayers."
Legacy of Compassion
Caprio, born in Rhode Island in 1936, leaves behind a legacy of compassion and countless acts of kindness that go beyond the court.
Throughout his whole career, he demonstrated empathy and understanding, often reducing or dismissing fines for people who can't afford them.
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee issued a statement to offer his condolences to the family of the judge.
"On a personal level, he was a friend who faced his illness with bravery, and I will miss him dearly. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," McKee said.
"Judge Caprio not only served the public well, but he connected with them in a meaningful way, and people could not help but respond to his warmth and compassion. He was more than a jurist — he was a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity."
Caprio starred in the Emmy-nominated show "Caught in Providence," from 2018 to 2020.
In the show, Caprio would hear cases involving various alleged offences and would regularly have the demeanour of an elderly father as he approached the defendants with a sense of compassion.