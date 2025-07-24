WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan, China sign maritime shipping pact
Islamabad has said collaboration will boost regional trade, enhance connectivity, and strengthen Pakistan's role in the global maritime industry.
Pakistan, China sign maritime shipping pact
China and Pakistan sign a maritime agreement. / AP
July 24, 2025

China and Pakistan have signed a maritime agreement to transform Islamabad's shipping sector and upgrade its role in the global maritime industry.

The agreement was signed between Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and China’s Shandong Xinxu Group, Maritime AM Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said.

The Pakistani shipping sector "is set for a major transformation following the agreement," he added.

Addressing the signing ceremony in the capital, Islamabad, Chaudhry said the development symbolises a growing partnership between Pakistan and China in the maritime domain, paving the way for future cooperation, investment, and development in Pakistan’s shipping industry.

He emphasised that the collaboration will boost regional trade, enhance connectivity, and strengthen Pakistan's role in the global maritime industry through mutual cooperation and shared economic goals.

Recommended

Another major component of the pact involves PNSC offering commercial, technical, and administrative management services for vessels as mutually agreed.

The PNSC, headquartered in Karachi, is Pakistan’s premier national flag carrier, operating under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Shangdong Xinxu Group Corporation, based in Zibo City of Shandong, is a leading Chinese enterprise engaged in international trade and shipping.

China is Pakistan's largest trading partner, with their bilateral trade volume reaching $23.1 billion in 2024, representing an 11.1 percent increase compared to the previous year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia