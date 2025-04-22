Since President Donald Trump launched tariffs on countries including China, now the world’s second-largest economy, markets have stumbled. The Dow is on track for its worst April since the Great Depression of 1929.

But Trump has found a scapegoat for the country’s economic slowdown in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell—a fellow Republican whom he appointed in 2018—blaming him for refusing to cut interest rates.

Most recently, Trump floated the idea of firing Powell—an action that would be unprecedented in the Fed’s 111-year history.

While Trump believes he has the authority to remove Powell, the Fed chief has stated he would not leave his seat voluntarily. Under US law, a Fed chief or board member can only be removed from their posts if they “cause” misconduct, a legal phrase that remains open to interpretation.

“The definition of ‘cause’ that can be cited as a reason for leaving or dismissal is not clear,” Mehmet Babacan, a professor of economics at Marmara University, who has worked in different capacities involving central bank policies, told TRT World.

Most legal and financial experts agree that “cause” typically refers to corruption and misconduct, not policy disagreements. Trump’s frustrations with Powell stem solely from the latter’s refusal to slash interest rates amid rising inflation—which experts say is weak ground for dismissal under current interpretations of the law.

Kevin Hassett, one of Trump’s top economic advisers, and a potential Powell replacement, has referred to a new “legal analysis” that might permit the president to remove the Fed chief. However, neither Hassett nor any White House official has clarified what that analysis entails.

To fire, or not to be fired?

“My personal opinion is that Trump can take advantage of the loophole in the law, but when the Fed was established in 1913 and the regulatory duties were redefined in 1935, there were statements that were presumptive that the Fed chief could not be removed from office (on policy disagreements),” Babacan said.

Still, he concedes, with Trump, an unpredictable president, anything is off the table. “We are talking about a man who is sticking his neck out in an environment where almost everyone around him is saying that tariffs are inflationary and recessionary.”

Even if Trump succeeds in removing Powell, finding a replacement who would simply follow presidential orders isn’t straightforward. Of the seven current Fed board members, four were appointed by President Joe Biden, and have Democratic tendencies.

Nurullah Gur, another economics professor at Marmara University agrees firing Powell would be challenging. He said any attempt to remove Powell would need to be based on credible evidence of misconduct.



“While rules concerning firing the Fed chief are vague, it is not possible to evaluate a statement such as ‘he did not reduce interest rates’ under the rule of abuse of power,” Gur told TRT World.