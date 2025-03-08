For centuries, the skies were a domain largely reserved for men. Yet Gokce Kubra Turan Yildirim, Türkiye’s first female captain of the Airbus A380, has defied that tradition — proving that the cockpit has room for anyone with the resolve to claim it.

Twelve years ago, Yildirim took her first steps towards the sky. Today, she sits at the helm of the world’s largest passenger plane, flying for Emirates, the Dubai-based airline where she has spent years honing her craft and working through ranks with perseverance.

In a video posted to social media , Yildirim, sharply dressed in her captain’s uniform, cheerily walks out of an airport terminal to be greeted by family and friends carrying bouquets. Her face, radiant with pride, captures the weight of the moment.

“About 12 years ago, I started this journey, and today it has brought me to the captain’s seat. Every step, every challenge, every success has taught me so much. This profession is not just a job; it has become a part of my life. I want to thank everyone who has supported me and stood by me throughout this journey. I am now officially an Airbus 380 Captain,” she wrote in her announcement.

Her words, brimming with humility and joy, offer a glimpse into the resolve required to navigate an industry still largely dominated by men.

The Airbus A380, a double-deck capable of carrying over 800 passengers, is a feat of engineering — commanding it is a formidable achievement.

At 37, Yildirim commands the world’s largest passenger aircraft.

Leap of faith

The journey seems to have been as fulfilling as the destination. Her path to the captain’s seat was anything but conventional.

Born and raised in Ankara, Yildirim excelled academically, earning a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Bilkent University, followed by a master’s at Bogazici University. A promising career in consulting followed, with a role at Accenture.

Yet something was missing.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Yildirim said: “I realised that academia wasn’t for me. Consulting was rewarding, but the office environment didn’t align with my passions. That’s when I knew I needed to follow my heart.”

Leaving a stable career behind, she enrolled in Turkish Airlines’ (THY) cadet pilot programme — an unconventional choice that came with risk and uncertainty.

“The most challenging moment was making that decision. It was intimidating, full of uncertainty. But once I committed to it, I felt incredibly liberated,” she recalls.

The programme provided the structured and rigorous training she needed, bridging the gap between her engineering background and the aviation world.

“My time at THY Technic and flight school was crucial in refining my skills as a pilot. It taught me to prioritise safety above all else and gave me a deeper appreciation for aircraft technology,” she says.

After years of relentless study, she officially took to the skies — rising steadily through the ranks until she earned her wings and began her ascent, becoming a captain at Emirates.

Breaking barriers at 37,000 feet

The road to the cockpit was not without obstacles or turbulence.

Earning a pilot’s licence is a rigorous process for anyone, involving theoretical learning, flight training, and exams. But for women, societal expectations can sometimes present additional hurdles.

“Gender doesn’t change the fundamental process, but there were subtle prejudices. Some people doubted whether a woman could handle the pressure of being a captain. But what truly mattered was my love for flying and my determination to push through,” Yildirim says

That determination paid off.

Yildirim’s first flight as captain was to Paris — a surreal moment after years of discipline and sacrifice. Rising through the ranks, she achieved what few had before her—becoming a captain of the Airbus A380 at Emirates, one of the world’s leading airlines.

“After all the years of training, sitting in the captain’s seat felt incredible. The responsibility was enormous, but I knew I was ready. The best part was sharing that moment with my family, who supported me every step of the way,” she says.