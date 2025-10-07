WORLD
2 min read
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Search and rescue operations at the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in East Java conclude after authorities recover all known victims from the rubble. Most of the school’s occupants escaped; the building reportedly lacked a permit.
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Rescuers search for victims in the rubble of a collapsed building at a boarding school, in Sidoarjo, East Java province, Indonesia, October 1, 2025. / Reuters
a day ago

Indonesian rescuers wrapped up the search on Tuesday for victims trapped under the rubble of a collapsed Islamic boarding school in the province of East Java, after retrieving more than 60 bodies, disaster authorities said.

Grief and confusion gripped the small town of Sidoarjo last week after foundational failures caused the Al Khoziny school to cave in on hundreds of people, mostly teenage boys, while they were at afternoon prayers.

Most escaped.

The bodies of all 61 people in the building have been found, as well as seven body parts that police are trying to identify, the disaster mitigation agency said in a statement, halting the search effort in a disaster it had called the year's deadliest.

RelatedTRT World - Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54

"Operations due to the collapsed structure of the Al Khoziny school ... are officially closed," said Mohammad Syafii, chief of the search and rescue agency, after authorities cleared away the debris.

Recommended

Severed limbs are among the parts being identified, said Budi Irawan, the agency's deputy chief.

Rescuers had used excavators and cranes to lift large chunks of concrete.

Digging through tunnels, they shouted out the names of victims presumed to be still alive.

Al Khoziny is one of more than 42,000 such schools nationwide, known as pesantren, just 50 of which have a building permit, the public works ministry has said.

Reuters could not determine whether Al Khoziny had a permit or reach school authorities. Media quoted Sidoarjo chief Subandi as saying last week it allegedly lacked one.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time