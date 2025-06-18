As spring gives way to summer and Türkiye’s countryside turns verdant, a quiet danger begins to stir in the fields and forests: ticks. These small, bloodsucking arthropods, often no larger than a sesame seed, pose a mounting threat to public health.

Chief among them is Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), a viral disease The CCHF virus causes severe viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks, with a case fatality rate of 10–40%.The disease is marked by symptoms ranging from mild fever to severe bleeding, organ failure, and shock.

Endemic across Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and Asia, it is primarily transmitted via ticks and livestock, though human-to-human spread can occur through contact with infected bodily fluids.

There is no vaccine available for either humans or animals, and the disease poses a persistent threat. But Turkish officials remain optimistic.

In Türkiye, the fight against the CCHF causing ticks is not confined to labs and clinics. Increasingly, it is being waged in the wild – with feathers, as health experts turn to game birds.

“We are protecting public health by working with nature, not against it,” the General Directorate of Nature Conservation said in a statement.

This week, the directorate and National Parks issued a public statement on social media , reaffirming the commitment to biological control methods, with partridges and pheasants at the heart of its strategy. These birds, far from mere symbols of biodiversity, are enlisted as foot soldiers in Türkiye’s war on ticks.

“Partridges are remarkably effective in tick control, particularly in their first 12 weeks,” the statement stated. “They feed on tick larvae and nymphs, disrupting the parasite’s life cycle at its most vulnerable stages.”

Türkiye reports 700 to 800 CCHF cases annually, with hotspots in Gumushane, Erzincan, Sivas, Tokat and parts of the Black Sea and Eastern Anatolia regions, according to Dr Bulent Durdu .

“Geography becomes destiny”

“Ticks are more than just a nuisance,” adds Dr Durdu, professor of internal medicine, infectious diseases and microbiology at Bezmialem Vakif University in Istanbul.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, he says: “They are silent vectors of potentially deadly diseases like CCHF. Most people don’t even notice the bite. Tick saliva contains both anaesthetic and anticoagulant agents, which numb the skin and promote blood flow.”

The habitats of these ticks are diverse, in a wide range of environments, he adds. “We find them not only in forests and fields, but also in cemeteries, city parks, livestock barns, even urban green spaces. Wherever animals move through dense vegetation, ticks can thrive.”