WORLD
3 min read
Afghanistan's top diplomat visits India for the first time amid South Asia’s power balance
India is cautiously engaging with the Taliban administration while seeking to balance its regional interests with Pakistan and China.
Afghanistan's top diplomat visits India for the first time amid South Asia’s power balance
Muttaqi’s arrival marks a turning point in India-Afghanistan relations as both nations explore cooperation without formal recognition. [File photo] / Reuters
40 minutes ago

Afghanistan's interim foreign minister arrived in India on Thursday, the first visit by a top Taliban leader since they returned to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces.

Amir Khan Muttaqi's trip is expected to be closely watched by India's arch-rival Pakistan, as New Delhi deepens its engagement with the Taliban administration.

"We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, offering Muttaqi a "warm welcome".

Muttaqi, who met with India's top career diplomat Vikram Misri in January in Dubai, is set to hold talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Neither side has disclosed the agenda, but analysts say trade and security are likely to be at the forefront — though India is unlikely, for now, to extend formal recognition to the Taliban interim government.

"New Delhi is eager to establish its influence in Kabul... and not be left behind by its arch-rivals, China and Pakistan," International Crisis Group analyst Praveen Donthi told AFP.

RelatedTRT World - Why are India and the Taliban courting each other?

Muttaqi's visit follows meetings in Russia — the only country so far to have officially recognised the Taliban administration.

But while the Taliban are "seeking diplomatic recognition and legitimacy", Donthi said, others noted that was some way off.

"India is not in a hurry to provide diplomatic recognition to the Taliban," Rakesh Sood, India's former ambassador to Kabul, told AFP.

India has long hosted tens of thousands of Afghans, many of whom fled the country after the Taliban returned to power.

Afghanistan's embassy in New Delhi closed in 2023, although its consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad continue to offer limited services.

India says its mission in Kabul is limited to coordinating humanitarian aid.

Recommended
RelatedTRT World - Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases

'Drive a wedge'

The Taliban governance may appear an unlikely match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist government, but India has sought to seize the opening.

Diplomatic dynamics in South Asia are driven by long-running distrust between India and Pakistan, with New Delhi seeking to exploit divisions between Islamabad and Kabul.

"Kabul will be walking the tightrope between Islamabad and New Delhi, with the latter trying to get the most from the engagement without offering formal recognition," Donthi added.

RelatedTRT World - Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base

Pakistani analyst Wahed Faqiri called Muttaqi's visit a "remarkable development", coming as "tension between the Taliban and Pakistan is high".

Islamabad accuses neighbouring Afghanistan of failing to expel militants using Afghan territory to launch attacks on Pakistan, an accusation that authorities in Kabul deny.

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan fought a brief but deadly clash in May, their worst confrontation in decades.

"The visit would certainly make Pakistan angrier and more suspicious," Faqiri said.

"Moreover, it would strengthen India's position in Afghanistan and India would try to drive a wedge between Taliban and Pakistan."

RelatedTRT World - What’s behind India’s diplomatic overtures toward Afghanistan’s Taliban?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
World's oldest president seeks an eighth term in Cameroon amid rising youth anger
Canada condemns violent anti-Muslim attack near Toronto
Gaza ceasefire deal set to be signed at 0900 GMT, guarators include Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and US
Petro says last vessel bombed by US in Caribbean was Colombian
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City: UN
NATO allies hone multi-domain strike capabilities in Poland exercise
Spain enacts arms embargo on Israel after parliamentary approval
Israel killed or maimed 64,000 children in Gaza: UNICEF
From Palestinian refugee to Nobel: Yaghi hails science's 'equalising force'
Attack on Ecuador president was 'assassination attempt'
Stop press! A journalist chronicles life and death in the killing fields of Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
Türkiye urges end to sanctions on Syria, calls for united action against terrorism
Greenland PM seeks closer EU ties in historic first address amid Trump ambitions
Palestinian journalists march with 'coffins' to mark two years of Israel's Gaza genocide
Ousted Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina indicted in enforced disappearance cases
Russia dumps plutonium disposition agreement with US