South Korea is often seen as a futuristic economic success story — home to Samsung, Hyundai, and the global phenomenon of K-pop. But beneath the surface of its gleaming cities lies a society grappling with deep emotional and social stress.

The worldwide success of "Squid Game" in 2021 revealed a truth familiar to many Koreans: debt, overwhelming pressure, and the desperate pursuit of financial survival. Millions of young people are heavily indebted, while rates of depression and suicide continue to rise.

In Seoul, a city that never sleeps, overworked professionals seek rest in nap cafes and sleep clinics. The culture of “bali-bali” — literally “hurry-hurry” — drives an intense work ethic and relentless competition from early childhood to adulthood. School entrance exams determine not only academic futures but even marriage prospects.