Open to talks about militarisation of nuclear programme: Iran
Tehran says it will not negotiate away what it stresses is its peaceful nuclear programme.
Iran's UN mission signals openness to talks on its nuclear programme, saying that discussions on potential militarisation concerns 'may be subject to consideration'. / Photo: Reuters
March 9, 2025

Iran said Sunday it would consider negotiations with the United States if the talks were confined to concerns about the militarisation of its nuclear programme.

In a statement posted on X, the country's UN mission said: "If the objective of negotiations is to address concerns vis-a-vis any potential militarisation of Iran's nuclear programme, such discussions may be subject to consideration."

The Iranian statement, while allowing for talks on concerns about militarisation, stressed that Tehran would not negotiate away what it stresses is its peaceful nuclear programme.

"However, should the aim be the dismantlement of Iran's peaceful nuclear programme to claim that what Obama failed to achieve has now been accomplished, such negotiations will never take place," Iran's mission said.

A day earlier, Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei had rejected talks with the US, because he said they would be aimed at imposing restrictions on Iran's missile programme and its influence in the region.

Khamenei's remarks came a day after President Donald Trump acknowledged sending a letter to him seeking a new deal with Tehran to restrain its rapidly advancing nuclear programme and replace the nuclear deal he withdrew America from during his first term in office.

Khamenei said US demands would be both military and related to the regional influence of Iran. He said such talks would not solve problems between Iran and the West.

SOURCE:AP
