US
2 min read
Stabbing attack in Michigan Walmart leaves at least 11 injured
Police say the suspect was taken into custody, but didn't provide further details.
Stabbing attack in Michigan Walmart leaves at least 11 injured
Traverse City is a popular tourist destination thanks to its proximity to Lake Michigan and other Great Lakes. / AP
July 27, 2025

At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing at a Walmart store in the Midwestern state of Michigan, authorities said, as police confirmed a suspect was in custody.

"We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated" following the attack in Traverse City, Munson Medical Center said in a statement on social media on Saturday.

Michigan State Police said authorities were investigating "a multiple stabbing incident" at the Walmart store in Traverse City.

"The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time," police added.

The hospital said it was experiencing a "higher-than-usual volume of patients."

'Brutal act of violence'

Recommended

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that she is in contact with law enforcement to be updated on the incident.

"I'm in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City. Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence," Whitmer said in a statement.

"I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect."

She later said she would continue to monitor the situation.

Traverse City is a popular tourist destination thanks to its proximity to Lake Michigan and other Great Lakes.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks