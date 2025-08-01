The historic house on the banks of the Tigris River in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, where classic British crime writer Agatha Christie lived for many years, is rich in history, but badly in need of repair.

The walls of the vintage house in the Karadat Maryam district of the capital bear now the warning: “Caution! Danger of collapse.”

Despite the risk of collapse, the house, which holds Agatha Christie's memories of Baghdad, continues to bear witness to the deep history of the region.

Agatha Christie’s 13-year hiatus in Iraq

Iraqi historian Adil Ardavi told Anadolu that Agatha Christie lived in Iraq for about 13 years.

“Many of the artefacts her husband, an expert in historical artefacts, found here are now in museums. Agatha Christie was an ambitious woman who also travelled to neighbouring countries from Iraq,” Ardavi said.

Ardavi said that when Christie wanted to live in Baghdad, she chose a house on the banks of the Tigris that symbolised the architecture of old Baghdad, adding that he believes the view of the famed river from the house inspired her in her acclaimed writing.