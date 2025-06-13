The number of Israelis injured in retaliatory strikes from Iran has soared to 63, including two in critical condition, the Israeli Channel 12 reported on early on Saturday.

Some 300 Israelis in Tel Aviv were evacuated after their homes were damaged, while 100 Israelis were evacuated in the municipality of Ramat Gan, according to Channel 12.

Iranian rockets completely destroyed nine buildings and caused damage to hundreds of apartments and vehicles in Ramat Gan, according to the daily Haaretz.

Footage emerging from Tel Aviv, showing dozens of missiles striking the city and causing damage described as unprecedented in Israel, has raised fresh questions about the effectiveness of the country's air-defence systems — despite years of investment and development.

The images of damaged buildings and injured civilians are prompting scrutiny of whether Israel's much-vaunted multilayered defences can fully withstand large-scale missile barrages.

The retaliatory attack marked one of the most significant challenges yet for Israel's air-defence network, which has been intercepting projectiles from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran since the Gaza genocide began on October 7, 2023.

A US official reports that US air defence systems aided in intercepting Iranian missiles, despite Israel's claims of intercepting most projectiles.

Yet Iran has managed to cause casualties, property damage and panic in Israel with its ongoing retaliatory strikes.

Here is a closer look at Israel's main air-defence components:

Arrow

Developed with US support, Arrow is designed to intercept long-range missiles — including the types of ballistic missiles Iran launched on Friday.