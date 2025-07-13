WORLD
1 min read
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
South Korea has also claimed that North Korea is likely to send more troops to Russia in the next two months.
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
North Korea deployed thousands of soldiers to aid Russia in the Ukraine war. / Reuters
July 13, 2025

North Korea has consistently supplied Russia with more than 12 million rounds of 152 mm artillery shells to aid Moscow in its war against Ukraine, Yonhap News reported Sunday, citing South Korea's military intelligence.

A report from the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) shared with a lawmaker from the main opposition party said North Korea is estimated to have sent 28,000 containers filled with weapons and artillery shells.

"If calculated with 152 mm single shells, the number of supplied shells is presumed to have reached more than 12 million," said the DIA, under the Defence Ministry.

In late June, South Korea’s intelligence agency claimed that North Korea is likely to send more troops to Russia in the next two months.

Recommended

North Korea deployed thousands of soldiers to aid Russia in the Ukraine war following the signing of a strategic partnership treaty by leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in June 2024 and reconstruction efforts in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine.

In April, South Korea’s spy agency claimed that North Korea likely suffered 4,700 casualties while fighting alongside Russian forces in the Russia-Ukraine war, with 600 confirmed fatalities.


SOURCE:AA
Explore
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'