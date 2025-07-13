North Korea has consistently supplied Russia with more than 12 million rounds of 152 mm artillery shells to aid Moscow in its war against Ukraine, Yonhap News reported Sunday, citing South Korea's military intelligence.

A report from the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) shared with a lawmaker from the main opposition party said North Korea is estimated to have sent 28,000 containers filled with weapons and artillery shells.

"If calculated with 152 mm single shells, the number of supplied shells is presumed to have reached more than 12 million," said the DIA, under the Defence Ministry.

In late June, South Korea’s intelligence agency claimed that North Korea is likely to send more troops to Russia in the next two months.