Elon Musk announced that the priority of the "American Party" he founded will be to make public the files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Epstein was found dead in prison while on trial on charges of sexually abusing girls and running a prostitution ring, known as the "Epstein files."

Musk also criticised US President Donald Trump regarding the "Epstein files," saying, "If Trump doesn't release the Epstein files, how can people trust him?"

Last month, Musk posted a claim that Trump's name was in the Epstein files, but he later deleted the post.

Musk's vision

Musk, who fell out with Trump due to the tax cut regulation that sparked controversy in the US public, first shared the idea of ​​establishing a new political party called the "American Party" with the public at the beginning of June.