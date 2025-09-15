Eid al-Jahalin, head of the Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin community in the E1 zone, has witnessed decades of Israeli attempts to displace its residents.

His community has repeatedly rejected relocation offers from Israeli officials and ministers, maintaining its presence despite mounting pressure in the form of demolition orders, building prohibitions, restricted access to water, arrests, grazing limitations, and financial penalties.

In May 2018, Israeli authorities ordered Khan al-Ahmar's demolition and the expulsion of its residents, but backed down following resident resistance and warnings from the United Nations that such actions could constitute war crimes .



That reprieve ended last week. On Thursday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that “there will be no Palestinian state” as he signed an agreement to advance the long-disputed E1 settlement project east of occupied Jerusalem.



At a ceremony in the illegal settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, on Jerusalem’s eastern edge, Netanyahu called the move “historic,” vowing to double the city’s population and accelerate settlement growth: “This place belongs to us … We are going to safeguard our heritage, our land, and our security.”

Although the E1 plan was first drafted in 1999 and formally approved in 2012 – though repeatedly frozen under international pressure – al-Jahalin tells TRT World: “We’ve lived this reality since the occupation began in 1967.”



The project encompasses 12,000 dunams (12 million m²) of Palestinian land that Israeli authorities declared as state property through confiscation proceedings dating back to 1999. Officials have now authorised actual construction, with the broader plan — estimated at nearly $1 billion — including new roads and major infrastructure upgrades.



The approved plan would link Jerusalem to Ma’ale Adumim, creating a continuous illegal settlement bloc that cuts the occupied West Bank in two. Analysts warn that the project would permanently sever East Jerusalem from its Palestinian hinterland, eliminating the geographic basis for a viable Palestinian state.

Communities under threat

According to the Palestinian Authority's Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, the E1 plan , includes construction of thousands of housing units, an industrial zone, a police station, a waste disposal site, hotels, and both biblical and public parks.

The illegal development also features the partially completed Fabric of Life project, which would serve as the only road for Palestinians connecting the south of the West Bank with its centre.



It would also have gates and checkpoints that can be opened or closed at will, effectively “leaving the residents’ fate in Israel’s hands,” according to Moayad Shaaban, head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

"The plan would transform the [occupied] West Bank into isolated cantons and create geographical continuity between settlements at the expense of Palestinian land and communities," said Shaaban.

Implementing the project would require the forced displacement of at least 7,000 Palestinians and 22 Bedouin communities, who have inhabited the area east of Jerusalem since before Israel's 1967 occupation of the West Bank. These communities, stretching from Al-Zaim through Khan al-Ahmar to the Dead Sea region, have already faced systematic pressure through repeated demolitions and building restrictions.

After approving 6,900 new units in and around Ma’ale Adumim, last month, Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also oversees settlement affairs, boasted that the move “buries the idea of a Palestinian state.” He claimed both Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump backed the scheme, though neither has publicly confirmed this.

Salem al-Jahalin, a 70-year-old resident of Jabal al-Baba community situated at the heart of the E1 area, points from his corrugated metal shelter atop the hill.

"From that hill over there, Smotrich announced the revival of E1. He dreams of building the largest settlement complex in what they call Greater Jerusalem," he said.