More than 160 people remain missing after devastating floods swept through parts of Texas last week, state officials said, as the death toll climbed to at least 109 and hopes of finding survivors began to fade.

"Just in the Kerr County area alone, there are 161 people who are known to be missing," Texas Governor Greg Abbott told reporters on Tuesday.

"There very likely could be more added to that list," he said, noting that the number is based on reports from friends, relatives and neighbours.

The flash floods struck overnight in multiple counties, with the worst damage in Kerr County — an area in central Texas known as "Flash Flood Alley" — where 94 deaths have been confirmed.

Among the victims were at least 27 girls and counsellors at a youth summer camp on the Guadalupe River.

The river burst its banks as the July 4 holiday weekend began, sweeping through cabins while hundreds of campers were asleep.

Five campers, one counsellor, and another child not connected to the camp are still missing, Abbott said.

"There’s nothing more important in our hearts and minds than the people of this community, especially those who are still lost," he added.

Elsewhere across the state, at least 15 other fatalities have been reported.

Search and rescue operations remain difficult.

Ben Baker of the Texas Game Wardens said efforts using helicopters, drones and search dogs are hampered by heavy mud and large debris fields.

"It’s extremely treacherous, time-consuming. It’s dirty work, the water is still there," Baker said.

"These large piles can be very obstructive, and getting deep into them is hazardous."