Across Europe, far-right movements have gained ground: Germany’s Alternative for Germany and France’s National Rally are already outpacing their mainstream rivals.

Now, polls suggest that trend may have reached Britain, where Nigel Farage’s populist Reform party is topping Labour and Conservative parties.

Disillusioned voters across Europe, from Romania to Germany to France, have grown frustrated with unfulfilled promises from mainstream parties and turned to far-right movements, which have increasingly embraced nationalist and populist stances.

Reform UK has tapped into that same anger. One recent poll put Reform at more than a third of the national vote, suggesting it would win a landslide if elections were held last month.

Reform’s surge is deeply concerning for the UK’s Muslim communities, says British Muslim scholar Usaama al Azami, a former Oxford lecturer now teaching at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

“I am following the rise of Reform with considerable concern, particularly since my family lives in the UK,” Azami tells TRT World, adding that Labour’s pandering to the worst elements of Reform and Conservatives’ rapprochement with Nigel Farage’s party have been extremely alarming developments for Muslims.

Farage has long used migrants and Muslims as “scapegoats” for Britain’s economic problems, says Azami.

In recent years, the UK has seen an increasing Islamophobic violence , which experts see as part of changing attitudes across the continent. Still, they also see “a chilling double standard” in British media and law enforcement agencies over hate crimes.

If Reform comes to power, minority groups, including Muslim communities, fear that it could embolden extremists.

Is Reform against Muslims?

In this year’s local elections, Reform made a breakthrough, claiming 677 of more than 1,600 seats contested across the UK. Farage interpreted their significant gains as making his party the main opposition.



But concerned human rights groups and Muslim organisations were alarmed. Some new Reform UK councillors shared Islamophobic content on social media, including posts from Britain First, a far-right party notorious for anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Paul Harrison, a Reform councillor from Leicestershire County Council, allegedly endorsed a post by Britain First leader Paul Golding on X.

In the post, Golding asked his supporters whether they backed mass deportations, sharing an AI-generated picture of Muslim men with Pakistani flags, according to the Guardian. Harrison responded with a ‘yes’.