For the first time in nearly 30 years, Pakistan is hosting a major international cricket tournament. The last time the country welcomed a global cricketing event was the 1996 Cricket World Cup. Since then, security concerns have relegated Pakistan’s home games to neutral venues like the UAE, depriving generations of fans of the electrifying atmosphere of live international cricket.

But as Pakistan embraces this long-awaited moment, the tournament is mired in controversy.



India, citing political tensions, has refused to play on Pakistani soil, despite Pakistan having played in India during the 2023 World Cup. The decision has cast a shadow over what should have been a triumphant return for cricket in Pakistan.

Missing rivalry



The ICC (International Cricket Council) Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off on February 19 in Karachi, with the host facing New Zealand. The final is scheduled for March 9, but uncertainty looms over the venue. The reason? If India qualifies, the match will likely be moved to Dubai , accommodating India’s refusal to play in Pakistan.



This concession is not surprising.



India, through its cricket board (BCCI), wields immense financial power, valued at a staggering $2.2 billion. Reports from ESPNcricinfo, a leading cricket website, suggest that in November 2024, the BCCI informed the ICC that it had been advised by the Indian government not to send its team to Pakistan. However, ICC regulations mandate that cricket boards remain independent from government influence, making India’s stance a clear violation of these rules.

Ignoring cricket regulations is further amplified by the accommodation of India’s demands: their matches and potentially even the final, should India qualify, will be played in Dubai.

The implications go beyond rulebooks and boardroom decisions. For millions of Pakistanis, this was supposed to be a historic moment – a chance to witness cricketing rivalries reignited on home soil. Instead, they have been robbed of the opportunity to see the sport’s most iconic clash: Pakistan vs. India.

Strategic edge for India?



With India playing all its matches in Dubai, critics argue that this arrangement gives them an undue advantage. While other teams must travel between venues, adjusting to different pitch conditions, India will enjoy the comfort of playing at a single location.

“If you can stay in one place, stay in one hotel, practice in the same facilities, and play on the same pitches every time, it’s definitely an advantage,” South African cricketer Rassie van der Dussen remarked in a press conference ahead of their final group game against England.

Australia’s absent captain Pat Cummins echoed van der Dussen’s views in a recent interview in which he said that India would hold a "huge advantage" from playing all their matches in Dubai.



The disruption isn’t limited to cricketing strategy. The uncertainty surrounding the tournament’s final has frustrated fans, disrupted travel plans, and led to logistical nightmares for organisers and spectators alike.



Politics over cricket?

Cricket has long played a role in fostering goodwill between India and Pakistan.



The term “cricket diplomacy” gained prominence in 1987 when Pakistan’s President Zia ul-Haq made a surprise visit to India to watch a Test match amid heightened tensions over Kashmir. In subsequent years, cricket served as a bridge, especially during the 2003–2008 period, when Test series were hosted by both nations, creating rare moments of unity between the two nations.



It was during this time, Pakistan’s President Pervez Musharraf, born in present-day India, and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, born in present-day Pakistan, shared a rapport that helped break the ice as they discussed contentious issues such as Kashmir and Siachen.



But today, the sport has become another battleground in a larger geopolitical struggle. Cricket analyst Ammad Mir, lamented India’s absence, telling TRT World: “India v Pakistan is not just cricket; it’s the biggest rivalry in sports. Had this game been played in Pakistan, it would have been a massive boost for our economy and a source of joy for fans who’ve been deprived of these moments for decades.”

Xerxes Avari, a renowned hotelier and owner of the Avari Group of hotels, echoed this sentiment.