A wildfire in southern France that forced Marseille airport to close and interrupted train traffic has not been fully contained, the country's interior minister said.

Several forest fires have raged in recent days in southern France, fanning out at speed due to wind and parched vegetation after a heatwave, including Tuesday's just north of France's second largest city, Marseille.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, during a Tuesday evening visit to firefighters in the region, said the fire could be contained overnight if winds weaken, as expected.

The fire started in a vehicle in the area of Pennes-Mirabeau to the north of Marseille, on the road to the airport, roaring across 700 hectares by the evening, firefighters said.

It sent plumes of acrid smoke billowing into the sky, causing the airport to close its runways shortly after midday, a spokesman for the Marseille Provence airport said.

The spokesman later said that the airport would partially reopen at around 9:30 pm and that 54 flights had been cancelled and another 14 redirected.

No deaths