Türkiye’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, arrived in New York on Wednesday to attend UN-hosted talks on Cyprus, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on July 16th.

The meeting, chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, will bring together senior figures from both sides of the divided island, along with officials from Greece and Britain.

Among the attendees are Fidan’s Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis, Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, and British Europe Minister Stephen Doughty.

The talks, scheduled for July 16th–17th, aim to encourage cooperation between the island’s two communities. The meetings are aimed at resolving one of the world’s longest-standing geopolitical disputes: the division of Cyprus.

“We never lose our empathy for the other side, but we cannot accept an equation which disregards Turks and their rights,” said Fidan prior to the meeting, adding that Türkiye “has never been a country which shies away from negotiations or avoids discussing issues in a civil, rational, and mature manner.”

Fidan, a former head of Türkiye’s national intelligence agency (MIT), expressed cautious optimism about this week’s informal discussions.

“We hope continuing discussions and negotiations will pave the way for both Greek and Turkish Cypriots to reach solutions which will benefit both sides,” he said.

Greek Cypriot administration’s Christodoulides described his conversation with Fidan as “a very interesting discussion,” adding that it lasted longer than expected.

Long history of partition

Cyprus island with a total population of 1.3 million has been split since 1974, when Turkish troops intervened in the north following a Greek-backed coup in Lefkosa that aimed to tether the island to Greece, a vision known as enosis.

Five days after the coup, the Turkish government, citing its guarantor rights under the 1959 London and Zurich Agreements, launched a military intervention to protect the Turkish Cypriot community.

The result was a de facto partition.

Since then, the northern part falls under Turkish Cypriot government and the southern part falls under Greek Cypriot administration.

Five decades later, the strategic island, which is the third biggest in the Mediterranean, continues to be divided despite many international efforts.

The roots of Cyprus’s division stretch back much further.

The island was long inhabited by both Muslim and Christian populations since the 7th century when Muslim Umayyad Caliphate forces conquered the island from the Roman Empire.

In the late 10th century, Christian control was formed, which continued until 1571, the year the Ottoman Empire conquered the island from Catholic Venetian rule.

Ottoman rule was one of the longest periods in Cyprus’s history during which diverse populations of the island had lived in relatively peaceful conditions.

But in 1878, the weakening Ottomans were forced by the British to lease the island to London.

At the beginning of World War I, the British illegally annexed the island, and Türkiye – the successor state of the empire – was forced to cede the island to Britain under the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923.

Under British rule, an irredentist Greek-Cypriot nationalism, which advocated the island’s union with Greece, emerged as terror groups such as X, EOKA EOKA B, led by George Grivas that launched attacks on both British forces and Turkish Cypriots in the 1950s.

In response, Turkish Cypriots furiously opposed this idea.

Ethnic tensions between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots escalated against Britain’s divisive policy over the island, which used ethnic and religious differences to ensure its colonial rule.

What is the current conflict about?

In the late 1950s, both native populations of Cyprus and their supporters in Greece and Türkiye understood that the island was on the verge of a civil war as EOKA terror group and Turkish Cypriot resistance forces engaged in battles across different areas.

In 1959, under British mediation, both sides came to accept the idea of an independent Cyprus Republic with a bi-zonal and bi-communal political structure, signing the London and Zurich agreements alongside Greek Cypriot leader Archbishop Makarios III and Turkish Cypriot leader Fazil Kucuk.