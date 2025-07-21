As Russian drones continue to strike Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kiev, the US President Donald Trump finds himself increasingly on edge.

At home, he is facing renewed scrutiny over his alleged ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, while on the international front, he faces foreign policy setbacks from Gaza to Iran and now Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine is proving particularly intractable for Trump. Despite repeated claims that his personal rapport with Putin would swiftly bring the conflict to an end, no tangible progress has materialised.

The sluggish progress of the negotiations has visibly frustrated Trump, who, last week, gave the Kremlin a 50-day ultimatum to agree to “stop the war” with Kiev, aligning himself more closely with the Biden administration’s stance on Russia.

Trump has warned that if Russia and Ukraine fail to reach a deal within the stipulated time, the US will impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russia, meaning any country that continues trading with Moscow will face steep duties on goods exported to the American market.

“They are very biting. They are very significant. And they are going to be very bad for the countries involved,” said Trump , singling out major Russian partners such as China, Brazil and India.

He also confirmed that Ukraine would receive support in terms of “top-of-the-line” weapons worth “billions of dollars which would be “quickly distributed to the battlefield.”

Moscow appears unmoved. “Fifty days, it used to be 24 hours; it used to be 100 days. We’ve seen it all,” scoffed Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who has been in Russia's diplomacy for over two decades.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev was equally dismissive on social media, calling Trump’s ultimatum “theatrical” and noting that “Russia didn’t care” as others mocked the US president on his 50-day ultimatum.

The threat of secondary sanctions did not affect Russian markets adversely as they climbed nearly 3% , and the Ruble strengthened. Oil markets, too, were calm .

Can “pressure-first” negotiation lead to peace?

While Trump’s deadline is in keeping with his classic negotiating style to set a timeline in order to create shifts in protracted conflicts, Eugene Chausovsky finds “unlikely that such a deadline will lead to an immediate peace agreement or ceasefire” between the two sides.

“The direct negotiations between the US and Russia have so far not produced any concrete results, so this can be seen as a pressure tactic on the part of Trump vis-a-vis Russia, along with increased US military support to Ukraine,” says Chausovsky, a defence expert and senior director for analytical development at the New Lines Institute.

However, Trump’s ultimatum might make some impact on the Russian leadership “to be more cooperative in a limited fashion” with Washington to keep peace negotiations alive, leading Moscow to take measures like reducing its airstrikes against cities throughout Ukraine, according to the analyst.

Others are more sceptical.

Yehor Brailian, an international relations scholar and associate professor at the Kiev Aviation Institute, sees Trump's deadline to Putin as a result of “a wrong logic and understanding of the core” of the current conflict.

He tells TRT World that it is “an existential war for Ukraine because Russia wants to destroy the Ukrainian nation, identity and statehood.”