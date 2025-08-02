WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine's anti-graft agencies say they uncovered major corruption scheme in defence sector
NABU and SAPO say they caught a sitting lawmaker, two local officials and a number of national guard personnel taking bribes
Ukraine's anti-graft agencies say they uncovered major corruption scheme in defence sector
Zelenskyy restored the agencies' former independence, which was voted through by parliament. / AP
August 2, 2025

Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies have said they had uncovered a major graft scheme that procured military drones and signal jamming systems at inflated prices, two days after the agencies' independence was restored following major protests.

In a statement published by both agencies on social media on Saturday, the National Anti-Corruption Agency (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said they had caught a sitting lawmaker, two local officials and an unspecified number of national guard personnel taking bribes. None of them was identified in the statement.

"The essence of the scheme was to conclude state contracts with supplier companies at deliberately inflated prices," it said, adding that the offenders had received kickbacks of up to 30 percent of a contract's cost. Four people had been arrested.

"There can only be zero tolerance for corruption, clear teamwork to expose corruption and, as a result, a just sentence," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy added that he is "grateful to the anti-corruption agencies for their work.

"It is important that anti-corruption institutions operate independently, and the law passed on Thursday guarantees them all the tools necessary for a real fight against corruption."

RelatedTRT Global - Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Recommended

Rare protests

The independence of Ukraine's anti-graft investigators and prosecutors, NABU and SAPO, was reinstated by parliament on Thursday after a move to take it away resulted in the country's biggest demonstrations since the war started.

Zelenskyy, who has far-reaching wartime presidential powers, was forced into a political shift when his attempt to bring NABU and SAPO under the control of his prosecutor-general sparked the first nationwide protests of the war.

Zelenskyy subsequently said that he had heard the people's anger, and submitted a bill restoring the agencies' former independence, which was voted through by parliament on Thursday.

Ukraine's European allies praised the move, having voiced concerns about the original stripping of the agencies' status.

Top European officials had told Zelenskyy that Ukraine was jeopardising its bid for European Union membership by curbing the powers of its anti-graft authorities.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps