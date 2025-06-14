TÜRKİYE
Türkiye denies Israeli ties to military cybersecurity systems
Anti-disinformation agency says allegation is aimed at misleading public.
FILE PHOTO: Man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture. / Reuters
June 14, 2025

Türkiye on Saturday categorically denied claims that the Turkish General Staff’s cybersecurity systems are managed by a company tied to the Israeli military.

The Centre for Combating Disinformation said on X that the National Defence Ministry had already clarified it has no cooperation or ties with the company mentioned in the allegations.

“Despite this, misleading information continues to be deliberately circulated,” the statement read, warning that spreading false claims is a criminal offence under the Turkish Penal Code.

The centre stressed that any efforts to discredit the Turkish Armed Forces would be closely monitored and subject to legal action.

The statement concluded that linking the Turkish Armed Forces to Israel is a calculated attempt at disinformation aimed at distorting public perception.

SOURCE:AA
