MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
UNSC voices support for Lebanon's sovereignty, urges international backing for army
"They reiterated their full support to UNIFIL, urged all parties to take all measures to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises," says a council statement.
UNSC voices support for Lebanon's sovereignty, urges international backing for army
UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978. / Reuters Archive
October 17, 2025

The UN Security Council has expressed support for the commitments made by the Lebanese government to exercise sovereignty over its entire territory.

"The members of the Security Council welcomed the efforts and commitments of the Lebanese government to exercise its sovereignty over its whole territory, through the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and recognise no authority other than that of the Government of Lebanon," said a council statement on Friday.

It called for global support to "the Lebanese Armed Forces in order to ensure their effective and sustainable deployment South of the Litani River."

Council members also "reiterated their full support to UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon), urged all parties to take all measures to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises, and recalled that peacekeepers must never be targeted by attack."

"They called on all parties to comply with their commitments under the Cessation of Hostilities arrangement between Israel and Lebanon of November 26, 2024 as well as with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including regarding the protection of civilians," the statement said.

"The members welcomed the willingness of the Government of Lebanon to delineate and demarcate its border with the Syrian Arab Republic and its efforts to prevent smuggling," it added.

Council members further "called for the full implementation of Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006) and 1559 (2004)."

RelatedTRT World - Military leaders discuss disarmament push in southern Lebanon: US
RECOMMENDED

Near-daily attacks by Israel in southern Lebanon

UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978 and was significantly reinforced under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 after the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah.

Cross-border warfare between Hezbollah and Israeli forces began in October 2023. It escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israel has conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon since then, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon earlier this year, but it still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

RelatedTRT World - ‏Israel unveils new training compound in Syria's Golan Heights to simulate war in Lebanon

Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints