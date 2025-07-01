Türkiye has welcomed the US decision to lift some sanctions on Syria, calling it a “positive development.”

Ankara also hailed "the strong resolve of the US administration to normalise relations with the Syrian government,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Tuesday in a statement on X.

Türkiye "will continue to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction through both public and private sectors, in collaboration with regional and international stakeholders,” he added.

The Turkish statement came in response to President Donald Trump’s move a day earlier to officially end Washington’s sanctions programme on Syria.

"The United States is committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbours," Trump said in the order, which was posted by the official Rapid Response account of the Trump 47 White House on X.

