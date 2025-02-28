Côte d’Ivoire (also known as Ivory Coast) has become the latest African nation to sever military ties with France. On February 20th, the French troops withdrew from its sole military base in Côte d’Ivoire.

Following Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Senegal and Niger, Côte d’Ivoire is the sixth country to join the exodus.

The wave of withdrawals began in March 2022 when Mali’s military government demanded that French troops leave the country “without delay.”

The move comes amid widespread anti-French sentiment across West Africa in recent years, where many view France's military presence as a remnant of colonialism rather than a stabilising force.

In January, French President Emmanuel Macron’s dismissive response to troop withdrawal requests deepened resentment, reinforcing the perception that Paris is unwilling to adapt to Africa’s changing political landscape.

The rise of a multipolar world has accelerated France’s decline in the region, as African nations recalibrate their foreign relations and seek new strategic partnerships beyond their former colonial power.

The move is also seen as the unravelling of Francafrique — the postcolonial system of French political, economic, and military influence over its former colonies.

‘A radical transformation’

The withdrawal of French troops from Mali in 2022, Burkina Faso in 2023, Niger in 2024, and now Côte d’Ivoire signals the end of France’s military deterrence in the region.

“While French military bases were once seen as a guarantee of security, today they are widely perceived as symbols of colonial legacy,” Kaan Devecioglu, coordinator of North African studies at ORSAM, tells TRT World. “France’s presence is no longer viewed as stabilising but as a source of instability.”

This is not just a military shift but a profound geopolitical realignment.

“Historically, France was not just a colonial power but a key player in a neocolonial system, drawing strength from the dependencies it created in Africa,” Murat Yigit, an assistant professor at National Defence University, tells TRT World.

After the Second World War, France’s global ambitions were closely tied to its African possessions. Yigit noted France’s strategic interest in sub-Saharan Africa in three points:

1.“To quickly regain independence from German occupation, which required economic power—secured largely through Africa.” 2. “To maintain its global power status by demonstrating its influence—Africa was the perfect stage for this.”

3. “To become a nuclear power—France sourced its uranium from Africa.”

France has long played a central role in shaping African economies and military structures, providing technology, training, and financial support to its former colonies.

Even today, its influence remains embedded in economic institutions across the continent. This influence remains deeply embedded.

“The central bank and mint used by around 25 African countries remain in France,” Yigit says. “A portion of all printed money is held as deposits in French banks under bilateral agreements.”

Shadow diplomacy

For decades, France managed its African relations not through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but via the President's Special Adviser on Africa, allowing for unofficial and often controversial dealings.