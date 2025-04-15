The skies over Cambridge, Massachusetts were grey, but the firestorm that followed was anything but.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump took a wrecking ball to the world's pre-eminent educational institution — Harvard University — threatening to revoke its tax-exempt status and reclassify it as a "political entity" after the Ivy League institution rejected his administration's sweeping demands to silence campus activism and surrender internal documents.

With those words, the battle lines were redrawn.

The storm broke when Harvard declared it would not comply with demands from the Trump administration to suppress campus activism and hand over internal communications related to Gaza solidarity protests.

Within hours, the US administration froze over $2.2 billion in federal grants and another $60 million in contracts to the university — an extraordinary escalation in an already volatile battle in the US over free speech, protest, and power.

In a letter to Harvard on Friday, the Trump administration had called for broad government and leadership reforms at the university, as well as changes to its admissions policies.

It also demanded the university audit views of diversity on campus, and stop recognising some student clubs.

The move marks the seventh time Trump has taken financial action against elite US educational institutions in recent months.

Six of those targets are Ivy League schools.

Columbia was the first to fold. Faced with the threat of losing billions, it yielded to the Trump administration’s demands, setting a precedent others scrambled to avoid.

Since then, the axe has swung toward the University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Princeton, Cornell, and even Northwestern — all caught in the widening dragnet of federal retribution.

'We will not be bullied'

But Harvard is no Columbia. And the clash here is different.

This is not just another row over campus politics. Many see it as a direct challenge to the independence of America's oldest, and arguably the world's most prestigious university, and with it, the principles that underwrite academic freedom.

Already under siege for refusing to quash pro-Palestine protests, Harvard now finds itself staring down a direct threat to its legal identity and financial ecosystem.

The Ivy League institution, which sits atop a whopping $50 billion endowment, may be the only university with the resources, reputation, and resolve to mount a full-throated legal and public fight. And it is doing just that.

"We will not be bullied into abandoning our mission," said Harvard President Alan Garber in a statement on Tuesday.



"The university is committed to upholding free expression and academic inquiry, even in difficult times."

Withholding federal funding from Harvard violates the university's First Amendment rights and exceeds the government's authority under Title VI, which prohibits discrimination against students based on their race, color, or national origin, Garber said.

The Trump administration has also called for a ban on face masks at Harvard — an apparent target of pro-Palestine campus protesters — and pressured the university to stop recognising or funding "any student group or club that endorses or promotes criminal activity, illegal violence, or illegal harassment."

The White House increased its demands on Tuesday, stating Trump "wants Harvard to apologise."