WORLD
1 min read
Death toll from Afghan bus crash rises to 76
Police in Guzara district, near Herat city where the crash occurred on Tuesday night, reported that the bus collided with a motorcycle and a fuel truck, igniting a blaze.
Death toll from Afghan bus crash rises to 76
Security personnel inspect the wreckage of a bus at the site of a crash in Guzara district of Herat province on August 20, 2025. / AFP
August 20, 2025

The death toll from a collision between a bus carrying Afghan migrants returning from Iran and two other vehicles in western Afghanistan has risen to 76, a provincial official said on Wednesday.

"Seventy-six citizens of the country... lost their lives in the incident, and three others were seriously injured," Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi, Herat provincial government spokesman, said in a statement.

The bus was carrying Afghans recently returned from Iran to the capital Kabul, Saeedi told AFP on Tuesday.

At least 1.5 million people have returned to Afghanistan since the start of this year from Iran and Pakistan, both of which have sought to force migrants out after decades of hosting them, according to the UN migration agency.

Recommended

The state-run Bakhtar News Agency said on Tuesday that the accident was one of the deadliest in the country in recent years.

Traffic accidents are frequent in Afghanistan, attributed to decades of war-damaged roads, reckless driving on highways, and inadequate enforcement of regulations.

In December last year, two bus accidents involving a fuel tanker and a truck on a highway through central Afghanistan killed at least 52 people.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches