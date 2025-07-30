Israel is committing a genocide, and with each passing day, more voices are calling it by its name. Nearly two years into Israel’s war on Gaza, a growing number of politicians, legal scholars, and human rights organisations are using the term genocide to describe Israel’s actions.

Since October 2023, Israeli assaults have killed over 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza. The methods of killing are many: air strikes, shelling, the systematic destruction of hospitals and homes, and, increasingly, forced starvation.

Some states, such as Türkiye, South Africa, and much of the Global South, have long described Israel’s actions as genocidal and spoken out consistently.

Others have begun to shift only recently, confronted by the scale of devastation unleashed after October 7, 2023.

Across the Middle East, denunciations have come from Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Yemen and Saudi Arabia, forming a broad regional consensus.

In Asia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Maldives, and North Korea have spoken out clearly against the genocide.

In Latin America, governments in Cuba, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Guyana, Brazil, Bolivia, Belize, Chile, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have made similar declarations, continuing a tradition of alignment with the Palestinian cause.

Legal reckoning and The Hague

In February 2024, the African Union’s 38th summit issued a communique stating that Israel was committing genocide against the Palestinians and calling for international prosecution.

Several of its member states, Mauritania, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Djibouti, Somalia, Namibia, and South Africa had already reached this conclusion independently.

The most visible legal reckoning is now unfolding in The Hague.

In December 2023, South Africa filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of violating the Genocide Convention.

To substantiate the case, South Africa has submitted evidence alleging that Israel’s “acts and omissions” are genocidal in nature, claiming they are aimed at destroying a significant portion of the Palestinian national, racial, and ethnic group.

Under international law, genocide is defined as carrying out certain acts with the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.