WORLD
2 min read
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
Syrian authorities have brought three of Latakia’s largest wildfires under control after a week of intense firefighting efforts.
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
A drone view shows the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, work to extinguish a wildfire, in Latakia countryside, Syria. / Reuters
July 9, 2025

Syrian authorities have brought three of the largest wildfire hotspots in Latakia under control, Governor Mohammad Othman announced on Tuesday, as the region continues to grapple with one of its worst fire seasons in recent years.

More than 80 firefighting teams from the civil defence and neighbouring countries are working in the field, Othman told Anadolu, adding that aircraft from Türkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon are participating in efforts.

“Unfortunately, more than 14,000 hectares have been reduced to ash, and leftover landmines from the fallen regime are severely hampering firefighting efforts,” he says.

Aerial footage from the affected villages of Zanzouf, al-Qantara, Malikli, and Qastal Maaf, where the fires have been contained, reveals the scale of the devastation.

Fire crews continue to face significant challenges

Recommended

Despite some progress, the situation remains critical.

For the seventh day in a row, firefighters are battling to extinguish the wildfires as they aim to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby areas.

“The fire is still active around Sheikh Hassan village. We’ve deployed fire trucks and teams to forward positions to stop the flames from spreading to other mountainous areas,” Othman says.

Helicopters are collecting water from Lake Ballouran and releasing it over Sheikh Hassan village and the surrounding mountainous terrain to help combat the blaze.

No casualties have been reported, though dozens of families were evacuated from areas threatened by the flames.

Areas in the Latakia countryside frequently experience wildfires during the summer due to high temperatures, dense forests, and strong winds, which complicate efforts to control the flames.

Explore
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta