Syrian authorities have brought three of the largest wildfire hotspots in Latakia under control, Governor Mohammad Othman announced on Tuesday, as the region continues to grapple with one of its worst fire seasons in recent years.

More than 80 firefighting teams from the civil defence and neighbouring countries are working in the field, Othman told Anadolu, adding that aircraft from Türkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon are participating in efforts.

“Unfortunately, more than 14,000 hectares have been reduced to ash, and leftover landmines from the fallen regime are severely hampering firefighting efforts,” he says.

Aerial footage from the affected villages of Zanzouf, al-Qantara, Malikli, and Qastal Maaf, where the fires have been contained, reveals the scale of the devastation.

Fire crews continue to face significant challenges