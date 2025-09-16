WORLD
2 min read
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Beijing's reaction follows the US deploying its Mid-Range Capability missile system, capable of firing Tomahawk cruise missiles, to western Japan.
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system from region. / Reuters
18 hours ago

China has urged the US and Japan to remove the Typhon missile system from the region, following its recent deployment to a US military base in western Japan for joint exercises.

"The US and Japan need to earnestly respect other countries' security concerns and play a positive role for regional peace and stability with concrete actions, not the other way around," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said during a news conference in Beijing.

China's reaction follows the US deploying its Mid-Range Capability missile system, which can fire Tomahawk cruise missiles, to the Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, located in Yamaguchi province.

RelatedTRT World - US considers Japan crucial for countering China in Indo-Pacific

Beijing urged Washington and Tokyo to "heed the call from regional countries, correct the wrong move and pull out the system as soon as possible. Due to its history of militarist aggression, Japan's military and security moves always draw close attention from its Asian neighbours and the international community," Lin said.

Recommended

The system will be debuted at the two-week-long annual bilateral Resolute Dragon military drill between the US and Japan, which started September 11.

Japan, a long-standing ally of the US in the Asia-Pacific since the Second World War, has significantly ramped up its defence capabilities in recent years in response to China’s growing military presence and regional influence.

The country also hosts thousands of American soldiers in addition to military bases and weaponry.

RelatedTRT World - US to deploy drones in Japan's Okinawa to boost intelligence operations

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City