Salma Adam didn’t expect to smell basbousa baking in her kitchen this year. Just weeks ago, the 38-year-old mother of five had resigned herself to yet another Eid without celebration—without sweets, guests, or prayers. But this year, for the first time since Sudan’s civil war exploded into the streets of Khartoum, the scent of semolina and coconut treats and ghee-rich cookies filled her home in Omdurman.



The city she now calls home lies across the Nile from Khartoum: Omdurman is Sudan’s largest city and part of the capital’s urban triad, alongside Khartoum and Khartoum North.



“Eid is different this year,” Salma told TRT World, her face bright with cautious hope. “The war stole so many Eids from us. But today, the security situation is slightly better. We can celebrate without hearing bombs falling around us.”

Only recently, this would have been unthinkable. But as the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) captured Khartoum and forced the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) out of key areas of the capital, including parts of Omdurman, a cautious sense of safety returned to neighbourhoods like Adam’s. Across the city, families seized the moment, to clean their homes, bake holiday sweets, and gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers.



Spring clean

Adam and her 16-year-old daughter, Anfal, scrubbed every corner of their home in the Thawra district of the city—a modest house where they fled two years ago after fighting engulfed their neighbourhood in Khartoum’s Ombada area.

“Even during the worst days, we always tried to hold on to something,” Adam said. “But this year, we can do it properly. With people visiting, with laughter.”

The fighting broke out in April 2023 between the SAF under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo known as Hemedti. What began as a power struggle between the country’s two most powerful military factions quickly spiralled into one of the world’s worst displacement and humanitarian crises . An estimated 12 million people have been displaced by the conflict—around nine million within Sudan and the rest fleeing to neighbouring countries.

While the RSF seized most of the capital early in the conflict, the SAF regained ground in recent months, pushing RSF fighters out of key areas, including parts of Omdurman. This shift has provided a fragile sense of security for families like Adam’s.

Prayers in open courtyards

On Sunday, Eid prayers were held in open courtyards and mosques in areas of Omdurman and Khartoum under SAF control—something not seen since the war began.

Hundreds gathered at the Rahman Mosque in Thawra, where men in crisp white jalabiyas, women in brightly coloured tobes, and children in new clothes stood side by side, raising their hands in prayer. “Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar,” echoed through the streets, a sound many had not heard in public gatherings since the start of the war.

Haroun Ahmed, Salma Adam’s husband, attended the prayers with their 14-year-old son, Ahmed. “I never thought I would see the mosques open like this again,” he said. “This is the first time in two years that we’re able to pray outside without fear.”

“Our celebrations today are twofold—one for Eid al-Fitr, and the other for the army’s gains in reclaiming our country and our lives,” he added.