Hamas’s decision to engage with US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace proposal has injected cautious hope of ending a nearly two-year Israeli genocide marked by relentless bloodshed and political stalemate.

The Palestinian resistance group, while not fully endorsing the proposal, has signalled readiness to implement the first stage, focused on releasing hostages in exchange for a halt to Israeli attacks.

Trump was quick to welcome the move as a diplomatic breakthrough. Posting on Truth Social, he declared that Hamas was “ready for a lasting peace”.

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly... this is about long sought peace in the Middle East."

For Hamas, the acceptance is conditional. Disarmament, a key condition of the plan, remains under discussion.

The group also remains cautious about proposals for a foreign-led interim administration, such as the involvement of former British prime minister Tony Blair, stressing instead that any transition of Gaza’s governance must stay under Palestinian leadership and be grounded in international law.

Hamas’s announcement should be read as an opening rather than an endpoint, according to Gokhan Batu, a Levant expert at the Centre for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM).

“Along the Deir Al-Balah - Al-Mavasi line, people are being squeezed into a small area, and those who refuse to leave face heavy losses. In the middle of this humanitarian crisis, the cost of rejecting the plan is simply too high. So sending a message of ‘we are open to talks’ matters,” Batu tells TRT World.

“Trump’s statements also show that he is aware Hamas hasn’t fully accepted the plan but that they are acting this way to push Israel to the table.”

Hopeful, but guarded

If fully implemented, the Trump peace plan promises a series of immediate humanitarian and structural changes in Gaza.

The agreement calls for the war to end as soon as both sides accept the proposal, with Israeli forces withdrawing to agreed positions to allow for the release of hostages. In this framework, all military operations, including airstrikes and artillery fire, would be suspended, and the lines of conflict frozen until conditions for the staged withdrawal are met.

This pause in hostilities would create a critical window for rebuilding essential services and restoring some normalcy to life in the devastated enclave of Gaza.

Humanitarian aid would flow more freely, consistent with previous agreements, ensuring that water, electricity, sewage systems, hospitals, and bakeries are rehabilitated, rubble cleared, and roads reopened.

These improvements would directly impact daily life, providing residents with tangible relief and a sense of security after months of devastation.

Alongside these material gains, the governance could shift to a Palestinian-led technocratic administration, supported by international partners, which Batu suggests could facilitate broader discussions on self-determination.

“The most positive aspects would be easing the humanitarian crisis and ensuring that Gaza continues to be administered by Palestinians,” says Batu.