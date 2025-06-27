South Korean police detained six US citizens on Friday who were attempting to send plastic bottles containing rice, one-dollar bills and copies of the Bible to North Korea via sea, according to local media reports.

The group was apprehended near a restricted border area on Ganghwa Island, about 50 kilometres west of Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.

They attempted to release around 1,300 plastic bottles.

The police did not provide additional details, such as whether the US nationals were tourists or had another purpose for being in the area.

The area has been restricted to the public after being designated as a danger zone in November last year, as the government had already banned launches of anti-Pyongyang leaflets from the area.