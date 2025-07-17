WORLD
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah remained over 40 years behind bars.
Abdallah, 74, has remained a staunch defender of the Palestinian cause. / AA
July 17, 2025

A French court has ordered the release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, one of Europe's longest-serving political prisoners.

The Paris Court of Appeals sentencing chamber approved the release of Abdallah, broadcaster BFM TV reported.

The court ruled that he would be released on July 25. Abdallah was part of the Lebanese National Movement, and later joined the Palestinian resistance.

After being arrested in Lyon, France on Oct. 24, 1984, he was sentenced for complicity in the assassinations of an Israeli and a US diplomat.

Abdallah was sentenced to life in 1987 and during his over 40 years behind bars, he has made 10 requests for release.

SOURCE:Reuters
