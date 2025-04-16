Save the Children said that more than 400,000 children in Syria were at risk of "severe malnutrition" after the United States suspended aid, forcing the charity to slash operations in the war-torn country.

Bujar Hoxha, Save the Children's Syria director, in a statement called on the international community to urgently fill the funding gap, warning that needs were "higher than ever" after years of war and economic collapse.

"More than 416,000 children in Syria are now at significant risk of severe malnutrition following the sudden suspension of foreign aid," Save the Children said in a statement, adding separately that the cuts were those of the United States.

The global aid situation has grown dire since US President Donald Trump ordered the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development early this year.

His administration scrapped 83 percent of humanitarian programmes funded by USAID.

The agency had an annual budget of $42.8 billion, representing 42 percent of total global humanitarian aid.

Syrian children ‘paying the price’