In December 2020, a 16-year-old Mohammad Saqib was dragged off a village road near his friend’s house in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and assaulted by a group of men.

Hours later, he found himself behind bars, accused of one of India’s most controversial and politically-charged crimes: ‘love jihad’ , the alleged conspiracy by Muslim men to seduce and convert Hindu women.

“I was returning from a birthday party with a friend when I saw some boys stopping a girl on the road,” Saqib tells TRT World.

“I asked what was going on, and they attacked me (without any apparent provocation). Later, the police arrived and took me to the station. Even though the girl told them I wasn’t with her, they still charged me.”

Saqib, now 20, was recently acquitted after nearly four years of legal battles, over 70 court hearings, and a six-month jail stay.

His case, according to his lawyer, is the first full acquittal in Uttar Pradesh under the state’s anti-conversion legislation, commonly known as the ‘love jihad law’.



Enacted in 2020, Uttar Pradesh’s unlawful conversion law criminalises religious conversion through marriage, coercion, or deceit, but critics say the law is being misused to harass Muslim men.

Although nationwide data is unavailable, activists say that the number of such cases could run into thousands.

In Uttar Pradesh alone, the anti-conversion law has been used to register 835 cases, leading to 1,682 arrests as of July last year.

Yet convictions remain rare. As of mid‑2024, no case had resulted in guilty verdicts—even as hundreds remained under trial.

It has also become a tool to police interfaith relationships—especially those involving Muslim men and Hindu women—under the guise of protecting religious freedom.

Saqib was among the first individuals to be charged under the law, just 18 days after it came into effect.



Similar laws have since been introduced in several other states ruled by the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat – contributing to a growing nationwide legal framework that many rights groups say infringes on personal freedoms and fuels communal polarisation.

Saqib’s account is not isolated.

Since 2020, when Uttar Pradesh enacted a sweeping anti-conversion law targeting interfaith relationships, hundreds of Muslim men have been arrested under similar charges.

Uttar Pradesh is home to 38.5 million Muslims —the largest Muslim population of any Indian state—making up about 20 percent of its roughly 200 million residents.



False cases



Since the enactment of the law through July 2024, Uttar Pradesh authorities registered 835 cases under the anti-conversion law and made 1,682 arrests.

However, there have been only a handful of convictions, while many accused spent months—often years—in pretrial detention.

Legal experts and activists argue that the law is being used to target India's largest religious minority in the name of morality and national identity.

“The majority of the cases under this law are fake,” says Mashruf Kamaal, Saqib’s lawyer. “This law may be religion-neutral on paper, but in practice, it overwhelmingly targets Muslims.”



Saqib said he was unfamiliar with the girl allegedly involved and denied any romantic interaction. His version is corroborated by court records and witness testimonies , including the girl’s statements during cross-examination.

“She said clearly in court that she didn’t know Saqib,” says Kamaal. “Her story was twisted. At first, she said she went to her friend’s house. Then she was pressured into naming Saqib.”

Kamaal contends that Saqib was initially mistaken for a thief in the village, where there had been a spate of automobile thefts. The crowd that beat him up included Muslims, but once the police arrived and discovered that the girl was from the Hindu community, the narrative changed.

“They gave the case a communal twist to avoid accountability,” he says. “Then they invoked cases of kidnapping, abduction with intent to compel marriage, and assault to outrage modesty.”

Saqib’s family, already financially struggling after the death of his father, spent thousands of Indian rupees on travel and legal costs.

“I work as a welder now,” Saqib says. “My brother had to bear the expenses. We went to court two to four times a week. It was exhausting.”

Despite being a minor at the time, Saqib was tried as an adult. “We couldn’t prove his age initially because he didn’t have a school certificate,” Kamaal says. “Only later did we manage to get a birth certificate.”

In several instances, Uttar Pradesh police have had to withdraw charges against individuals following initial inquiries, after finding that the cases were based on exaggerated or unsubstantiated claims.

India’s Supreme Court has also sharply criticised the state Police for the biased and inappropriate use of anti-conversion laws.

In March 2025, a bench led by then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna rebuked state authorities for invoking the law in an unrelated case.