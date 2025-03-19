36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime | Storyteller
ISLAMOPHOBIA
3 min read
36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime | StorytellerCraig Hicks murdered three young Muslim Americans in 36 seconds. Their families are forced to become activists to set the record straight about the murders.
36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime / TRT Global
March 19, 2025

[NOTE: 36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime available until April 14, 2025.]

Director’s Statement

By Tarek Albaba

On Feb 10, 2015, my phone lit up with devastating texts: three killed… students in Chapel Hill… Muslim Americans. The news spilled out in fragments culminating with the terrifying word, “execution.” I had grown up in a tight-knit Muslim-American community in North Carolina and worried that the victims might be friends or even family. Desperate for answers, I reached out. It turned out my cousin Haytham knew one of the victims and had been in touch with him that morning, the day of his murder. Haytham was crushed. I was outraged, but not at all surprised.

Recommended

Growing up Muslim American in the South, I had experienced challenges our community continues to face. In the weeks post 9/11, I was bullied, physically assaulted, and called a terrorist during my high school soccer matches. I had seen hate and ignorance up close and knew this virulent mix could ultimately kill. Now, my worst fears had been realized in my home state.

The victims, Deah Barakat, his wife, Yusor Abu-Salha, and her sister, Razan, were the children of immigrants. They were second-generation strivers making the most of their American dream. Their childhood was filled with sports, late night runs to Chick-fil-A, and lots of time spent at the mosque. Their upbringing was so similar to mine, their story resonated instantly. Our parents’ journey to America was almost identical. Same countries, similar goals. It was hard to escape the feeling that I needed to do something, something to honor these beautiful lives cut so short.

Over the ensuing months, I watched the Abu-Salha and Barakat families struggle to convince the authorities to investigate the murders as a hate crime. Whether on the news or in front of thousands of grieving supporters, they were stoic, articulate and brave. I was deeply moved by their dignity in the face of so much pain.

Ten years later, this film feels more relevant than ever. Our country is deeply divided and overwhelmed by misinformation. Our democracy has been hijacked by billionaire tech elites and corrupt politicians who continue to use Islamophobia, fear and hate to drive their agendas forward. Our community has experienced a significant uptick in hate crimes since October 7th. When we speak out against the genocide in Gaza and the attacks and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, we are harassed, intimidated and labeled as “antisemitic”.

The world needs to hear our stories, we need to speak the truth to power and continue the fight for human rights and dignity. Honoring the Abu Salha and Barakat families through this work has had a profound impact on my life. Deah, Yusor and Razan’s legacy continues to inspire and educate people around the world. Since our world premiere at DOC NYC in November 2023, the film has been screened across the United States, sparking vital conversations and resonating deeply with audiences. I am blessed and grateful for the impact it has had, not only in raising awareness of pressing issues but also in touching hearts in the most meaningful way possible.

SOURCE:TRT Global
Explore
Behind the Flags: How England’s ‘grassroots’ patriotism masks a far-right agenda
By Yousra Samir Imran
Minorities in the line of fire as India’s Modi faces ‘vote theft’ allegations
By Quratulain Rehbar
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
UK Muslims targeted in plot that barely made headlines
By Sunniya Ahmad Pirzada
Myanmar to Gaza: Impotence of courts in preventing genocides and punishing perpetrators
By Natalie Brinham, Maung Zarni
Eight years after genocide, Rohingya still have no way home
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Lucky and alive: How a Rohingya girl survived the Myanmar genocide and became a peace messenger
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
After 78 years, India’s Muslims are being written out of citizenship
By Kavitha Iyer
Has Canada lost its multicultural image?
Explained: How Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders continues to demonise Muslims
What the Kashmir book ban reveals about India’s democracy
By Anuradha Bhasin
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
Islamophobic, anti-Palestine hate crimes surged by 1,800% in Canada since October 7 — report
What the 2006 Mumbai blasts acquittals reveal about policing and anti-Muslim bias in India
By Quratulain Rehbar
Germany has an Islamophobia problem – and it’s costing Muslim women their lives
By Yousra Samir Imran