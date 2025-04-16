Rumeysa Ozturk, a Fulbright scholar currently detained at a facility in Louisiana, recounts her experience following her arrest by ICE agents on March 25, in a sworn declaration obtained by TRT World. The document, exclusively available to TRT World, was filed in federal court by her lawyers on April 10.

Ozturk, 30, was detained shortly after her name and photo appeared on Canary Mission , an anonymously run blacklist site that claims to document individuals who “promote hatred of the USA, Israel, and Jews” on college campuses and beyond.

“Since appearing on the Canary Mission website in February, I began fearing that I could be targeted for violence,” Ozturk said in the statement.

The site accused her of supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, engaging in “anti-Israel activism,” and co-authoring an op-ed urging Tufts University to recognise what she described as “the Palestinian genocide.”

A Turkish citizen, Ozturk is among hundreds of students and professors profiled by Canary Mission since 2015 for expressing views the site deems anti-Israel or antisemitic. Other individuals recently spotlighted include Columbia University students Mahmoud Khalil on March 8 and Mohsen Mahdawi in the latest, on April 14.

Canary Mission is one of numerous doxing platforms that have boasted playing a role in the arrests of students and academics since Trump’s executive order targeting pro-Palestine activism took effect.

The executive order enabled masked ICE agents to detain individuals without warrants—acts widely condemned as political “abductions” and blatant violations of due process.

“When the men approached me, my first thought was that they were not government officials, but private individuals who wanted to harm me,” Ozturk wrote, describing the initial moments captured on surveillance footage, which cuts off as she is dragged away.

Though the men identified themselves as police, the abrupt nature of the encounter led her to doubt their claims. One briefly flashed a gold badge, but she couldn’t read it.

“I didn’t think they were police. I had never seen police operate this way,” she wrote, fearing they were vigilantes linked to her online doxxing.

Amid the chaos that saw her forced into a vehicle, her repeated questions—why she was being detained, whether she was under arrest—were met with silence.

‘I was sure they were going to kill me’

While being transported, Ozturk experienced repeated asthma attacks. At a stop in a parking lot, officers shackled her feet and midsection before placing her back in the car.

“I wanted to ask what was happening, but they were scary and harsh,” she said.

Ozturk had previously contacted a lawyer out of fear after being doxxed and carried the number with her, but her repeated requests to speak to counsel were deferred.

At one point, the agents had transferred her to a different vehicle. That’s when Ozturk said she became convinced they “intended to kill” her.

When Ozturk again asked about her safety, one officer briefly showed a badge she couldn’t read and warned that anything she said could be used against her.

“He seemed to feel guilty and said ‘we are not monsters’, ‘we do what the government tells us,’” Ozturk recalled.

‘Are you a member of a terrorist organisation?’

When the car arrived at what appeared to be a police station in Lebanon, New Hampshire, that was the first time Ozturk believed she was in the custody of US law enforcement rather than vigilantes linked to her online doxxing.

After using the bathroom, she was taken to Vermont, she was held overnight in a bare cell which had only a hard bench and a toilet.

“I was not able to sleep. The toilet was in the same space with basically no barrier and there was no soap. There were no other detainees there, as far as I could tell.”

Her requests to speak to a lawyer kept getting denied, although “they said I could take some phone numbers from my phone to call from my next location,” Ozturk said.

“Once I did that, they had access to my phone. I have private photos of me without hejab and my loved ones on there of me and am very concerned about them having access to these,” she wrote in her declaration.

That night, agents returned to her cell several times, waking her to ask whether she wanted to apply for asylum and whether she was affiliated with any terrorist organization.

Exhausted and disoriented, Ozturk tried her best to respond, despite barely understanding what was happening to her. At one point, she asked where they were taking her next. “Louisiana,” one of them replied.

“I hope we treated you with respect,” another added.