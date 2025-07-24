At least 27 civilians were killed and 43 others seriously wounded in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in Sudan’s West Kordofan state, local doctors said.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network said RSF carried out a renewed assault on Brima Rashid village, north of al-Nahud city, targeting unarmed civilians in their homes, including women, children, and the elderly.

It described the scene as “a massacre” and “a bloody crime reminiscent of the most horrific violations against humanity.”

The independent medical group condemned the attack in the strongest terms, holding the RSF leadership “fully responsible for the lives lost and the bloodshed.”

It classified the attack as “both a war crime and a crime against humanity,” calling for urgent international intervention.

“This massacre is a dangerous continuation of systematic violations committed by the RSF across multiple states,” the group said, warning of “local and international silence and a deliberate disregard for the suffering of the Sudanese people.”