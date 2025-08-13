The US move to designate the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) will disrupt the BLA’s operations, enhance intelligence-sharing with international partners, reshape regional dynamics, and fortify Pakistan’s political narrative against terrorism.

Analysts say the US nod to Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts marks a significant milestone in Islamabad’s fight against terrorism.

“The US designation will choke the BLA’s financial lifelines, limit its ability to operate internationally, and validate Pakistan’s stance that it is a terrorist outfit, not an uprising against repression,” Baqir Sajjad Syed, an Islamabad-based foreign affairs analyst, tells TRT World.

“This is a significant win for Pakistan both in the field and at the diplomatic table,” he adds.

Responsible for numerous terrorist attacks targeting civilians, security forces, and critical infrastructure, the BLA has sought to destabilise Pakistan under the guise of a so-called freedom struggle. Pakistan proscribed it in 2006.

Islamabad claims that the BLA, also known by its alias Majeed Brigade, receives support from neighbouring India. New Delhi dismisses the allegation.

The terrorist outfit has regularly targeted Pakistani security forces and attacked civilians, including Chinese nationals working on multibillion-dollar projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In March, BLA-linked terrorists hijacked a passenger train and killed 21 people.

The BLA’s designation as a terror organisation by Washington imposes severe restrictions, including asset freezes, travel bans, and curbs on material support, effectively strangling the group’s ability to raise funds and conduct cross-border activities.

By cutting off the BLA’s access to international financial networks, the US designation has hampered its ability to procure weapons, recruit fighters, and sustain its propaganda campaigns.

This aligns with Pakistan’s long-standing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks operating within its borders, particularly in the Balochistan province that abounds with natural resources, including rare earth elements .

The designation also carries symbolic weight, lending international legitimacy to Pakistan’s counterterrorism narrative. For years, Pakistan has maintained that the BLA is a terrorist organisation, not a freedom movement.

“Domestically, the US move would reinforce the government’s position that BLA’s actions are terrorist in nature, not a legitimate struggle. This would undercut the group’s propaganda and strengthen public support for counterterrorism measures,” Syed says.

A step towards greater international cooperation

The FTO designation paves the way for deeper counterterrorism cooperation between Pakistan and the US. Syed highlights this potential, saying the FTO label creates a stronger legal framework for intelligence-sharing and operational coordination.

“It will make it easier to track, disrupt, and apprehend BLA operatives through cooperation with the US and other partners,” he says.

This sentiment is echoed in the recent US-Pakistan joint statement on counterterrorism dialogue, which applauds Pakistan’s “continued successes in containing terrorist entities”.

Described as “one of the most positive and effusive” joint statements in recent years, South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman says the document signals a renewed commitment by the two countries to bilateral cooperation.

“It reads like something from the immediate post-9/11 years. We’ve come a long way, in very little time,” he says .

The enhanced cooperation is particularly timely given the growing interest of American companies in investing in Balochistan’s rare earth metals sector.