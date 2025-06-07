Helpless, besieged Palestinians have performed the Eid al-Adha prayer among the ruins of Gaza caused by Israel's 18-month-long relentless carnage.

Palestinians in the blockaded enclave welcomed the Muslim holy festival with grief as Israel continued to strike Gaza, killing at least 33 civilians.

But Palestinians in Gaza, known for their strong faith, showed no fear and performed Eid prayer in large groups across the enclave.

Palestinians perform the Eid al-Adha prayer around the ruins of the Yaffa Mosque.

Eid al-Adha is being marked with sorrow in Gaza, which remains under Israeli blockade and attacks.

Israel killed at least 33 Palestinians on Eid al-Adha.