In pictures: Palestinians perform Eid al-Adha prayer amid Gaza ruins
WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
In pictures: Palestinians perform Eid al-Adha prayer amid Gaza ruinsPalestinians show no fear and perform Eid al-Adha prayer as Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave continues.
Palestinians welcome Eid al-Adha with grief as Israeli carnage continues / AA
June 7, 2025

Helpless, besieged Palestinians have performed the Eid al-Adha prayer among the ruins of Gaza caused by Israel's 18-month-long relentless carnage.

Palestinians in the blockaded enclave welcomed the Muslim holy festival with grief as Israel continued to strike Gaza, killing at least 33 civilians.

But Palestinians in Gaza, known for their strong faith, showed no fear and performed Eid prayer in large groups across the enclave.

Palestinians perform the Eid al-Adha prayer around the ruins of the Yaffa Mosque.

Eid al-Adha is being marked with sorrow in Gaza, which remains under Israeli blockade and attacks.

Israel killed at least 33 Palestinians on Eid al-Adha.

Recommended

Israel destroyed around 80 percent of mosques in Gaza.

A Palestinian man and a kid prepare to join Eid prayer in Gaza.

Palestinians gather to perform Eid al-Adha prayers in a tent erected next to the Great Omari Mosque.

The Great Omari Mosque was severely damaged in a recent Israeli air strike.

Eid al-Adha coincide with the 610th day of Israel's genocide in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions